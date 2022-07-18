PTI prepares list of govt officers who backed ‘illegitimate moves’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started preparing lists of the government officers who had backed ‘illegitimate moves’ at the behest of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz, ARY News reported on Monday.

After securing victory on 20 provincial assembly seats in the by-election, PTI and its ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) got the required numbers to form their government in Punjab.

PTI started preparing lists of those officers who were involved in following the illegal orders of PML-N Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. Sources said that the officers included Inspector General (IG) Punjab Rao Sardar, CCPO Lahore and other officers.

Sources added that those officers will be included in the lists who enforced ‘illegitimate orders’ till July 22 and strict action will be taken against them.

According to reports, PTI provincial lawmakers demanded to summon the provincial chief secretary and police chief to the Punjab Assembly after Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is elected as the chief minister.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got successful to achieve the required number of PA seats to form its government in Punjab and oust Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz.

PTI secured victory on the required number of provincial assembly seats during Punjab by-polls. The Imran Khan-led party and its ally PML-Q will be having a total of 188 seats in the Punjab Assembly after its recent victory in the by-elections.

On the other hand, the number of PML-N lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly reached 168 after winning four seats in the Punjab by-polls. The PML-N was also having the support of seven lawmakers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), three independent legislators and one MPA of the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party, taking the total number to 179.

