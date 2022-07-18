‘PTI won Punjab by-polls despite use of ECP, state machinery by govt’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan has said that his political party won Punjab by-polls despite the use of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and state machinery by the government, ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Khan addressed the nation after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) grabbed a landslide victory in the Punjab by-polls and won over 15 provincial assembly (PA) seats.

In his opening remarks, Imran Khan said, “I salute the people of Punjab, youth and women for coming out of their houses to vote. All of us should be grateful to Allah Almighty for witnessing a welcoming and historical day in the country.”

The PTI chairman said that he has never witnessed such consciousness and awakening of the nation ever before and the people of Pakistan are going to become a nation instead of acting like a crowd who lacks any ideology. ‘All of our issues will be resolved if we become a nation.”

He reiterated that an ‘imported government’ had been imposed on Pakistanis through an alleged foreign conspiracy.

The former prime minister said that the elites were not committed to the country and they have faith in foreign countries instead of Pakistan. “They spent holidays and received medical treatment abroad but they want to rule Pakistan.”

“This is a New Pakistan in which women and youth came out of their houses [during Punjab by-polls] During our government, an artificial political crisis was created. According to the economic survey, the country witnessed record economic growth after 17 years.”

“The economic growth rate was 6 per cent when the PTI government was toppled during the fourth year while the rate stood at 5.6 per cent during the third year. Our economic indicators were improving and records of exports, production and other sectors were broken. Despite International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, we were heading to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.”

Imran Khan said that he has warned of economic collapse due to the political crisis at the time when efforts were started to topple the PTI government.

He said that the global institutions have put Pakistan in the fourth position among the countries that are at the brink of an economic collapse, whereas, the foreign reserves dropped below 50% due to the political uncertainty.

‘Going to challenge NAB law amendments’

“We know well about the current rulers that they could not stabilise the economy. The current rulers have dissolved corruption cases against them just after coming into power and imposed their favourite laws.”

Khan announced approaching the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday (tomorrow) to challenge the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

Fresh elections

Imran Khan has reiterated the demand for organising fresh elections and termed it the only solution to end the crisis in the country.

“The way Punjab by-polls are held will increase the political uncertainty. All tactics were used against PTI by the ruling party in Punjab to win the by-polls. The top court had directed Hamza Shahbaz to refrain from interfering in the by-elections but the police force was used to threaten people.”

“Many officers had rejected to follow the orders despite being pressurised. We remember the names of the officers who acted as the activist of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).”

‘CEC must resign’

Imran Khan criticised the chief election commissioner (CEC) and blamed him for showing dishonesty during the Punjab by-polls as millions of registered voters were declared dead in different constituencies. He demanded the resignation of the CEC and alleged that the chief election commissioner had made full efforts to assist PML-N to win the by-elections in Punjab.

He expressed complete mistrust over the current Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“We approached ECP for stopping the horse-trading in Senate elections but no action was taken. Horse trading was also witnessed in the recent by-elections but ECP did not take notice.

He added that PTI emerged victorious despite the use of ECP and state machinery.

The PTI chief said that a media group was also backing the current rulers and continued the character assassination of him. He praised that another media group backed the right side.

Imran Khan said that transparent elections could not be held under the current ECP and he demanded the CEC immediately resign from his position. He added that transparent elections will bring political stability to Pakistan which is crucial to ending the economic crisis.

