Donald Trump tells NATO deal with Iran is 'over'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict was “over”, adding he did not want to engage with Tehran, calling the Iranian leadership “sick people”.

The United States (US) military hit over 80 targets during its latest strikes on Iran, US Central Command said Tuesday, conducted in response to Tehran’s attacks on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“US forces struck Iranian defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait,” the US military said in a statement posted to X.

Speaking at a summit of NATO leaders in Ankara, Trump also said he had ordered his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade ties with Spain, calling Madrid a “terrible partner” in NATO.

The U.S. unleashed new military strikes on Iran and revoked a licence allowing Iran to sell oil in response to attacks on three tankers. It was the latest blow to a fragile ceasefire agreement in a war that is deeply unpopular in Europe.

“It’s a very interesting question. To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them,” Trump said when asked whether the memorandum was over. “They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people.”

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” he said.

Iran says parts of truce deal are now ‘ineffective’

Iran’s foreign ministry has released a statement in which it said that U.S. actions – including the revocation of Iran’s oil sales license and the new military strikes – have rendered parts of the current ceasefire “ineffective”.

Iran said that interference in its arrangements for clearing passage in the Strait of Hormuz are making the interim truce deal unworkable.

Read more: Iran warns of ‘decisive’ action after US strikes around Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian statement also warned nations in the region – many of which host U.S. military bases and personnel – not to allow their territory to be used for new U.S. attacks on Iran.

The statement came hours after Iran said it had launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. targets in Bahrain and Kuwait.