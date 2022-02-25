Don’t file ‘unnecessary’ petitions, IHC tells PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition moved by the PML-N challenging the newly promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition filed by party spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb as “non-maintainable”.

“The law has already been challenged by the real stakeholders that have no alternative forum,” Justice Minallah observed, referring to petitions filed by journalists’ bodies.

“We respect political parties. They should strengthen Parliament instead of approaching court,” he suggested, adding political parties’ approaching the court to have their grievances redressed betrays contempt for Parliament.

The top IHC judge asked the petitioner to strengthen Parliament and not to file unnecessary petitions. He said the court has heard the Attorney General for Pakistan’s (AGP) arguments on the matter and will hear him again.

“We won’t entertain any political parties’ petition on this matter,” the court warned, adding that they already have the forum of Parliament where they are supposed to play their role.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) filed a separate petition challenging the controversial amendments made to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act via the presidential ordinance.

