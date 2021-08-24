Dr Muhammad Ashfaq appointed new FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday appointed Dr Muhammad Ashfaq as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported.

Notification of his appointment was also issued in this regard.

Ashfaq, who will replace Asim Ahmed, is the seventh FBR chief being appointed by the PTI government since coming into power.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government in April had appointed Asim Ahmed as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The federal government in July 2020 removed Nausheen Javed from the post of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson and appointed Javed Ghani in her place.