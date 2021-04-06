Govt mulls over three names for FBR chairman as Javed Ghani set to retire: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has initiated a search for the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as the incumbent head Javed Ghani is set to retire on April 10, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

The development came after the finance ministry sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking an extension in the tenure of Javed Ghani.

“The prime minister is yet to approve the summary for extension in FBR chairman’s tenure,” they said adding that soon after this the finance ministry has started mulling over three more names for the new chairman.

The sources said that among the three choices being mulled over, Member Land Revenue Operation Dr Ashfaq is considered as the top contender for the slot.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government in July 2020 removed Nausheen Javed from the post of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson and appointed Javed Ghani in her place.

“The federal government has been pleased to assign additional charge of the post of chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, to Mr. Muhammad Javed Ghani,” a notification issued by the Establishment Division said.

Ghani was a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Customs Service and posted as a member of the FBR when he was appointed the chairman of the tax collection body.

