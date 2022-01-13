‘Health cards to be distributed in all Punjab districts by March 31’

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that the health cards will be distributed in all districts by March 31, ARY News reported.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the health cardholders should not face any difficulty while getting medical facilities. She added that medical services are being scrutinised at different government and private hospitals.

“The health cards will be distributed in all districts by March 31, 2022.”

She announced that the health cards will be distributed in Rawalpindi on January 20, Faisalabad on February 9, Multan on February 22, Bahawalpur on March 2, Gujranwala on March 21 and Sargodha on March 31.

Dr Rashid said that more hospitals are being selected for the health insurance cards and medical services are being monitored by the authorities.

Earlier on December 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the government is committed to transforming Pakistan into a welfare state.

“Ask overseas Pakistanis what a welfare state is,” PM Imran Khan said while addressing a Naya Pakistan Health Card distribution ceremony in Lahore.

He had said that Rs400 billion would be spent for the provision of health facilities to 30 million families, time will tell where the health card will take the country, he added.

PM Imran Khan had said that the people of Punjab will now be able to avail medical treatment up to Rs1 million at hospitals.

