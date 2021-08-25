DRAP notifies up to 150 percent increase in prices of medicines

LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has increased prices of 50 medicines up to 15 to 150 percent, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the regulatory body. This is the 12th time that the PTI government has increased the prices of medicines during its three years into power.

The notification was issued following the approval of the federal cabinet.

Last year in October, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had increased the prices of 94 life-saving drugs.

The drugs whose prices had been jacked up include those used for heart ailments, cancer, and blood pressure. The price of anti-rabies vaccines had been also increased.