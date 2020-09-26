‘262%’ hike in life-saving drugs challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A lawyer approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday challenging the recent 262 per cent hike in prices of essential life-saving drugs.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar moved a writ petition, requesting the high court to declare the government’s September 22 decision of jacking up rates of 94 essential medicines illegal.

He cited the federal and provincial governments as well as other relevant authorities as respondents.

The petitioner states in his petition that rates of essential life-saving medicines have been increased by up to 262 per cent by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in violation of the laws and pleaded with the court to declare the increase unlawful.

On September 24, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the recent hike in prices of 94 essential life-saving drugs by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was ‘inevitable’ to ensure availability of the medicines.

Dr Faisal Sultan, while talking to media in Islamabad, said that a ‘reasonable increase’ was made in prices of 94 essential drugs by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Pharmaceutical companies usually stop production of some medicines if prices are not increasing, he said, adding a halt in production by the pharmaceutical companies create a shortage of drugs across the country.

