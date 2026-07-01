Dua Lipa gets back to work in NYC following Italian honeymoon

Dua Lipa is back to making music after enjoying a whirlwind honeymoon in Italy with her new husband, actor Callum Turner.

The Grammy-winning singer was spotted arriving at a recording studio in New York City this week, marking her return to work following the couple’s romantic post-wedding getaway.

Keeping a touch of bridal elegance in her wardrobe, the One Kiss singer stepped out in an all-white outfit paired with a grey Chloé handbag as she headed into the studio, signaling that it was back to business after weeks of wedding celebrations.

The appearance comes shortly after the newlyweds shared glimpses of their Italian honeymoon on social media. The couple traveled along the picturesque Amalfi Coast before making their way to Rome, where they enjoyed pasta-making classes, sampled authentic Italian pizza and sipped local red wine.

The honeymoon followed the couple’s intimate wedding ceremony at London’s Marylebone Town Hall. Just days later, they flew to Sicily for a three-day celebration with family and friends based in Palermo.

Their wedding festivities included a blessing at the historic Villa Valguarnera, a centuries-old estate overlooking the Mediterranean. The celebrations capped off a romance that began in early 2024 after the pair met at a party in Los Angeles, where they discovered they were both reading the same novel, Trust by Hernan Diaz.

Now back in New York, Dua appears to be shifting her focus to music once again as fans eagerly await her next musical projects.