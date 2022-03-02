Dua Mangi case: Court rejects bail plea of two cops

KARACHI: A session court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of two policemen in a case related to the escape of a suspect, Zohaib Qureshi, in Dua Mangi case, ARY NEWS reported.

While announcing the decision on a bail plea, the court decided against granting bail to Lockup Incharge City Court Qamaruddin and police constable Umar Farooq.

The court in its decision stated that the applicant could not prove ill-intention of higher officials of police with regard to their detention.

The suspect in Dua Mangi case fled from City Court police custody on January 27 and is still at large. The court issued non-bailable warrants for Zohaib Qureshi in Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases.

The court directed the police to arrest the suspect by February 21 and present him before the court, however, the authorities were yet to make any progress in the case.

Read More: DUA MANGI KIDNAP ACCUSED ENJOYED B CLASS FACILITIES IN JAIL, REVEAL POLICE

Police recently informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that the CNIC of the suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnapping, Zohaib Qureshi, who escaped from police custody, has been blocked.

The Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) has been blocked and his name is placed at the Exit Control List (ECL), a report submitted before the court read.

Comments