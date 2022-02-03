Dua Mangi kidnap accused enjoyed B class facilities in jail, reveal police

KARACHI: Zohaib Qureshi, the prime accused in the Dua Mangi kidnap case, enjoyed B class facilities in prison, court police revealed Thursday.

They said Shahrukh Jatoi who was sentenced to death in the 2012 Shahzeb murder case was not the only prisoner who illegally enjoyed such facilities but Qureshi too was given the B-class facilities.

Moreover, a police official said Qureshi used to be presented before the court without handcuffs. Police investigators don’t get official vehicles to transport inmates and sometimes have to use personal vehicles for the purpose, he lamented.

The police have not yet been able to trace the whereabouts of the Dua Mangi kidnap accused who escaped from policy custody last week. Five people have since been detained for interrogation in connection with investigation into the accused’s escape.

Besides, the police investigators have obtained details of the car that Qureshi traveled in after escaping from police custody. CCTV footage of different locations where the car was spotted have also been obtained.

On the way back to prison from the trial court on Jan 27, the police personnel took Dua Mangi Kidnap Accused Zohaib Qureshi to a shopping centre where he gave the officers the slip and disappeared.

Head constable Naveed and constable Zaffar who were responsible for escorting the suspect back to prison have been taken into custody.

