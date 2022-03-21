Dua Mangi case: Police earn court’s ire over failure to complete probe

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Monday directed the SSP East to ensure a probe into the escape of Dua Mangi Kidnap accused Zohaib Qureshi from police custody is wrapped up within three days.

The judicial magistrate expressed displeasure over the investigation officer (IO) of the case observing that the inquiry has not been completed despite the passage of two months.

The court directed the SSP East to ensure the probe is completed within three days and warned that contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against those responsible in case its directions are not complied with.

The IO said so far, six suspects have been into custody.

On the way back to prison from the trial court on Jan 27, the police personnel took Dua Mangi Kidnap accused Zohaib Qureshi to a shopping centre where he gave the officers the slip and disappeared.

Head constable Naveed and constable Zaffar who were responsible for escorting the suspect back to prison have been taken into custody.

