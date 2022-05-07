‘Dua Zehra could be murdered by kidnappers’ gang’

KARACHI: The lawyer of Dua Zehra’s father has expressed fear for the girl’s life and pleaded with the court to bring her to safe custody in Sindh, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The lawyer of Dua Zehra’s father said that the family feared for the girl’s life. He pleaded with the court to order bringing Zehra to safe custody in Sindh.

The counsel said that the inquiry officer has shown all nominated persons as absconders, whereas, the wrong age of Dua Zehra was also written in the challan. A kidnappers’ gang was involved in the whole episode and the same gang members were also involved in other criminal activities.

The lawyer further stated that no stamp or nikahkhawan name was mentioned in Zehra’s nikahnama [marriage certificate]. He expressed hopes for getting justice from the Sindh and Punjab governments.

READ: DUA ZEHRA SENT NIKAHNAMA TO FATHER ON WHATSAPP SOON AFTER MARRIAGE

He said that a petition was also filed in the high court in which they pleaded with the court to allow a meeting between Dua Zehra and her parents. The lawyer said that they did not receive copy of Zehra’s statement so far which she recorded before the magistrate.

He added that they came to know about a complaint against Zehra’s parents through media reports, however, no written complaint was received by the family as yet.

The lawyer reiterated that they did not get any nikahnama and that the whole gang was involved in her abduction. He added that no law allows marrying an underage girl.

READ: DUA ZEHRA: COURT ALLOWS KARACHI GIRL TO LIVE WITH HUSBAND

Earlier, Mehdi Ali Kazmi, father of teenage girl Dua Zehra, pleaded with the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the recovery of his daughter.

Teenager Dua Zehra had left Karachi in April to marry a boy in Lahore purportedly with her own free will.

Her father in his petition pleaded to the court to issue orders to the SSP East, SHO Alfalah police station and the investigation officer of the case for the recovery of Dua Zehra.

He seeks the high court’s order to the investigation officer to recover of his daughter and produce her before the court.

“She was 14 years of age when her Nikah solemnized, her age is 13 according to the NADRA record,” the petitioner further said.

“She is underage and cannot be legally married under Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013”, he pleaded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town in Karachi on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels for help in finding their daughter.

Days after her disappearance, police found out that Dua Zehra had married a boy named Zaheer in Lahore.

A Lahore court allowed Dua Zehra to live with her husband. The Model Town court, while issuing a verdict on the police’s plea to send the girl (14-year-old according to her father’s claim and 18-year-old as per her own) to Dar-ul-Aman, rejected the police request and allowed Dua Zehra to live with her husband Zaheer Ahmed.

Comments