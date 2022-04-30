Dua Zehra sent nikahnama to father on WhatsApp soon after marriage

LAHORE: In a series of interesting revelations in the case of Dua Zehra, a teenager who left Karachi to marry a boy in Punjab’s capital city, it emerged that the teenage girl had sent her nikahnama to her father on WhatsApp soon after her marriage, ARY News reported.

Dua Zehra, who was reported “missing” from Karachi since April 16 till Apirl 25, the day police released her nikahnama to media had sent her nikahnama to her father Ali Mehdi Kazmi soon after marrying Zaheer on April 17, sources told ARY News.

It emerged that the nikahnama was shared with Karachi police who sent it to Lahore police but Lahore police initially refused to take action citing lack of jurisdiction as the girl went missing from Karachi.

Dua Zehra: Parents deny police claims, nikahnama details emerge

Sources say DIG Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan said that the Karachi police should send its own team. Finally on April 25, Karachi police had to show the nikahnama to media and told press that Lahore police hasn’t even raided the Raiwind house whose details are on nikahnama.

It has emerged that the Okara police actually recovered Dua Zehra over information gathered from a witness to the nikah.

As Okara police informed the Capital, Lahore police brought her to the city and told media that Lahore police had recovered Dua.

Dua Zehra’s missing complaint was registered by her father Ali Mehdi Kazmi on April 16 but police on April 25 released a nikah nama wherein she willfully accepted Zaheer Ahmed as her husband. She was soon recovered and recorded two video statements confirming that she left her Karachi home to marry Zaheer.

Dua Zehra also accused her father of torturing her and has petitioned a court to stop him from harassing her and her husband.

Her parents, on the other hand, demanded her custody or transfer to a Dar-ul-Aman under Child Protection Bureau, and claimed that they have evidence that she is a 14-year-old and cannot be legally married under Child Marriage Restraint Act.

Dua Zehra: Court allows Karachi girl to live with husband

Comments