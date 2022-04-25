Dua Zehra: Lahore police arrest Nikah Khwan

LAHORE: Lahore police have arrested a Nikah Khwan (marriage officiator) who allegedly solemnised the marriage of Dua Zehra, a 14-year-old girl who was traced from Lahore today, ten days after she went missing from Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

The Mozang police apprehended Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa who, according to the marriage document, solemnised the marriage of the girl with Zaheer Ahmed.

A police official said the Nikah Khwan was being investigated about the alleged marriage, adding the real facts would come to light only after completion of the investigation.

Earlier today, the Karachi police claimed to have traced the 14-year-old girl. The police said the girl married a man named Zaheer Ahmed in the Punjab capital, adding that the Lahore police would soon recover the girl and move her to Karachi.

Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels including a welfare organization for help in finding their daughter.

