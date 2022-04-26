Dua Zehra: Police recover Karachi teenage girl from Pakpattan

LAHORE/KARACHI: Lahore police on Tuesday confirmed the recovery of Dua Zehra, allegedly a 14-year-old girl, who went missing from her neighbourhood in Karachi’s Alfalah Town last week, ARY News reported.

In a statement on Twitter, Capital City Police Lahore confirmed that the teenager and her reported husband Zaheer Ahmed are currently at the District Police Office (DPO) in Okara.

لاہور پولیس کی اسپیشل ٹیمیں رات بھر لڑکی کی تلاش میں آپریشن کرتی رہیں۔

آئی جی پنجاب کی ہدایات کے مطابق کراچی پولیس سے ہر ممکن تعاون کیا جا رہا ہے — Capital City Police Lahore Official (@CcpoLahore) April 26, 2022

Police say they are shifting Dua to Lahore and the Karachi police have been informed about the development.

Video statement surfaces

The video statement of the missing Karachi girl, Dua Zehra, has surfaced in which the teenage girl announced that she was married of her own will to Zaheer Ahmed.

In a video message, Dua Zehra made stunning revelations about herself, saying she was not kidnapped and left home herself and married Zaheer Ahmed of her own will. The missing girl also claimed that her family was forcing her to marry someone else.

The teenage girl also blamed her parents for domestic violence and added that they were fixing her marriage with her cousin without her consent.

Dua Zehra also claimed that her father shared her age wrong. “I am not 14. I am an adult, my age is 18,” she added.

Earlier, the Karachi police claimed to have traced the 14-year-old girl. The police said the girl married a man named Zaheer Ahmed in the Punjab capital, adding that the Lahore police would soon recover the girl and move her to Karachi.

Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels including a welfare organization for help in finding their daughter.

