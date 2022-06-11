Dumper crushes two motorcyclists to death in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another tragic incident, a speeding dumper crushed to death two motorcyclists to death in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in North Karachi, where two youth, riding motorcycle were going to Nagan Chowrangi. The speeding dumper hit the motorcycle, which resulted in the death of two youth on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the driver was able to run away from the crime, while the enraged mob set the dumper on fire. The identity of the youth could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Meanwhile, the police personnel have reached the spot to control the situation.

This is not the first such incident in Karachi where speeding heavy vehicles have deprived people of the city of their lives owing to reckless driving and underage drivers.

Recently, a speeding water tanker crushed to death a female student of Karachi University near Expo Centre in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the speeding tanker hit a woman near Expo Centre, resulting in her immediate death.

“The body of the woman was shifted to a local hospital,” they said and added that during the identification process it emerged that she was a student of Karachi University.

