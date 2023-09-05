26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

Earthquake jolts Swat and adjoining areas

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat and the adjoining areas. No loss is reported as per initial reports.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 192 kilometres and the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan.

Related: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, KP

On August 28, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, Kohat, Mardan, Mohmand and adjoining areas.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. No loss is reported as per initial reports.

The epicentre of the quake was also the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.