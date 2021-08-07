5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: Swat and its surrounding areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Saturday witnessed a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, causing fear and panic among the residents, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremors from the 5.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale were felt in most parts of the Malakand district of the KP province.

“The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 151 kilometers in the ground in the mountainous range of Hindu Kush,” it said.

No loss of lives or property was reported after the tremors.

On August 04, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Swat, Mohmand, and Swabi districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.3 on the Richter scale.

Its epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountain range with a depth of 159 kilometers.