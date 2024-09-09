Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 hit the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and surrounding areas on Monday, causing no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

According to the seismological center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.5 on the Richter scale, the depth of the earthquake was 151 km, while the epicenter was the Hindu Kush Mountain range in Afghanistan.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of notable damage or casualties. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

Last week, earthquake tremors were felt in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (KP) including Swat, Malakand and Shangla which triggered a panic situation among the citizens.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported that the earthquake of magnitude 5 was recorded in the region with its epicenter in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 104 km.

In August, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab on Thursday morning.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Chitral and other KP cities.

Meanwhile, Punjab cities Multan, Gujranwala, Chiniot, Rawalpindi and Sargodha also felt earthquake tremors.

“The center was Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan and depth was 215 kilometers,” according to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad. However, no loss of life or property was reported in its wake.