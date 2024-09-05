Magnitude 5 earthquake felt in several areas of KP

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (KP) including Swat, Malakand and Shangla which triggered a panic situation among the citizens, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported that the earthquake of magnitude 5 was recorded in the region with its epicenter was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 104 km.

Last month, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab on Thursday morning.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Chitral and other KP cities.

Meanwhile, Punjab cities Multan, Gujranwala, Chiniot, Rawalpindi and Sargodha also felt earthquake tremors.

“The center of earthquake was Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan and depth was 215 kilometers,” according to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad.

Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba

However, no loss of life or property was reported in its wake.