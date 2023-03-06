ECC approves Hajj policy for 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved Hajj Policy for 2023 and agreed to provide foreign exchange cover of US$90 million, ARY News reported on Monday.

The summary to this effect was presented by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony before the cabinet committee, the meeting of which was chaired by Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

As per policy Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan for the year 2023 is 179,210, which would be distributed between the government and private hajj schemes at a ratio of 50:50, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Out of the government and private hajj schemes, a quota of 50% each would be reserved for sponsorship scheme, it said adding for the year 2023, tentative hajj package for Northern region is PKR 1,175,000/- and for the South Region is PKR 1,165,000/-.

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs12 billion in favour of Planning Commission for conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census and Rs3,244 million in favour of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety for National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP).

The ECC deferred a summary presented by Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Urea Fertilizer requirement for year 2023 with direction to incorporate the recommendations of committee framed by ECC on gas distribution plan headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The ECC also deferred another summary submitted by Ministry of Industries and Production on Solar Panel & Allied Equipment Manufacturing Policy-2023 with direction to review and revise the proposed policy considering inputs from all stakeholders.

A day earlier, it was reported that the government decided in principle to increase the Hajj sponsorship quota for overseas Pakistani nationals from 25 per cent to 50pc.

The formal decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar with Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor. The overseas Pakistani will avail the 50pc quota in the government Hajj scheme 2023 by doing payments in US dollars.

Hajj Sponsorship Scheme

The Hajj Sponsorship Scheme is only for overseas Pakistanis or their relatives. Pakistanis remitting foreign exchange from abroad to designated accounts will be able to benefit from this scheme. Moreover, Pakistani passport will be required to join the sponsorship scheme.

The remaining 50pc quota of the government Haj scheme will be distributed for public and private Haj schemes.

Under the regular Haj scheme, applications will be collected in designated Pakistani banks.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday vowed to extend maximum support and cooperation for facilitating the Hajjis to make the religious event successful.

