ECP all set to unveil new delimitations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to approve initial delimitations on Wednesday (tomorrow) as the work entered its final phase, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The process of initial delimitations for the national and provincial assemblies has entered its final phase.

The ECP committees completed their work on initial delimitations under digital census data which would be approved tomorrow.

The initial delimitations will be publicised following the approval of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the ECP members.

For the National Assembly (NA), the voter quota for Punjab province was fixed at 905,595, 913,000 for Sindh, 907,913 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 930,900 for Balochistan and 787,954 for Islamabad.

The voter quota for the Punjab Assembly will be 429,929, 428,431 for the Sindh Assembly, 355,270 for the KP Assembly and 292,047 for the Balochistan Assembly.

The election commission will address the objections from October 28 to November 26, whereas, the objections could be filed against the delimitations from September 27 to October 28.

The hearing on the pleas against the delimitations will be conducted till November 25. The ECP will unveil the final delimitations on November 30.

After the publication of the final delimitations, a 54-day election schedule will be announced and general polls will be held in the first week of the January 2024.

On September 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

In a statement, the ECP said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.

The electoral body was under immense pressure from the political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.

The announcement comes a day after the ECP said it had scheduled a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for general elections.