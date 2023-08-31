ECP allows transfers, postings of 170 officers in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allowed the transfers and postings of 170 government officers in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the Balochistan government’s plea for transfers and postings of the officers.

The Balochistan government has been allowed to transfer 34 additional deputy commissioners, 84 assistant commissioners, eight divisional commissioners and 36 deputy commissioners.

The ECP has issued a notification in this regards.

Earlier in the month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) banned the transfers, postings on federal level after the dissolution of National Assembly and federal cabinet.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed to the Secretary Establishment in a letter that National Assembly and federal cabinet are dissolved hence the transfers and posting should be stopped till the constitution of caretaker government.

The letter stated that after the formation of caretaker setup transfers and posting can be made. The authorities should abide the ECP decision and stop the transfers and postings.

On the other hand, differences emerged between Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and caretaker government over transfer of officers in Sindh.

As per details, in a letter written to Sindh caretaker government, the ECP said that the commission has not received the list of transfers of officers.

However, sources within Sindh government remarked that ECP has not issued the election schedule yet and the list or permission for transfers will be given when the election schedule is announced.

Earlier, the Sindh government imposed a ban on transfers and posting across the province. As per details, the decision to ban transfers and posting across the province is taken by the ECP directives.