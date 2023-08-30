Transfer of officers: Differences emerge between ECP, Sindh caretaker set-up

KARACHI: Differences emerged between Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and caretaker government over transfer of officers in Sindh, ARY News reported.

As per details, in a letter written to Sindh caretaker government, the ECP said that the commission has not received the list of transfers of officers.

However, sources within Sindh government remarked that ECP has not issued the election schedule yet and the list or permission for transfers will be given when the election schedule is announced.

Earlier, the Sindh government imposed a ban on transfers and posting across the province. As per details, the decision to ban transfers and posting across the province is taken by the ECP directives.

The services department written a letter to commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding the ban whereas the IG Sindh and other administrative departments should also be informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also banned the transfers, postings on federal level after the dissolution of National Assembly and federal cabinet.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed to the Secretary Establishment in a letter that National Assembly and federal cabinet are dissolved hence the transfers and posting should be stopped till the constitution of a caretaker government.