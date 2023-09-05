ECP approves transfer of secretaries, commissioners in Sindh

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved the transfer of secretaries commissioners and deputy commissioners, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Election Commission approved the officers suggested by the caretaker Sindh government.

The PND chairmanship has been given to Shakeel Ahmed while Zahid Abbasi will be senior member of revenue. Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh has been appointed as LG secretary and Hassan Naqvi will be principal secretary to Chief Minister.

The ECP has approved the appointment of Asghar Memon, Tahir Hussain, and Naseem Ghani as secretary of planning and development, DG KDA and DG MDA respectively.

Earlier, the Sindh government imposed a ban on transfers and posting across the province. As per details, the decision to ban transfers and posting across the province is taken by the ECP directives.

The services department has written a letter to commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding the ban whereas the IG Sindh and other administrative departments should also be informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also banned the transfers, postings on federal level after the dissolution of National Assembly and federal cabinet.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed to the Secretary Establishment in a letter that National Assembly and federal cabinet be dissolved hence the transfers and posting should be stopped till the constitution of a caretaker government.