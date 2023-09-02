ECP calls back officers from provinces to centre 

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) called back officers from provinces to the federation, ARY News reported.

As per details, in a letter to the Secretary Establishment Division, the Election Commission directed to call the officers serving in the provinces for over three years back to the federal government.

The ECP directed the officials of Secretariat Group and OMG cadre officers to immediately report to the Federation however police and Pakistan Administrative Service officials are exempted.

Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan requested to provide the list of officers within next three-four days.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allowed the transfers and postings of 170 government officers in Balochistan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the Balochistan government’s plea for transfers and postings of the officers.

The Balochistan government was allowed to transfer 34 additional deputy commissioners, 84 assistant commissioners, eight divisional commissioners and 36 deputy commissioners.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) banned the transfers, postings on federal level after the dissolution of National Assembly and federal cabinet.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed to the Secretary Establishment in a letter that National Assembly and federal cabinet are dissolved hence the transfers and posting should be stopped till the constitution of caretaker government.

The letter stated that after the formation of caretaker setup transfers and posting can be made. The authorities should abide the ECP decision and stop the transfers and postings.