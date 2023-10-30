ECP finalises categories of polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised the categories of polling stations across the country ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that 91,809 polling stations will be established in four provinces, including 15,821 in Punjab, 19,236 in Sindh, 5,015 in Balochistan and 15,737 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sources told ARY News that 91,809 polling stations will be established in four provinces, including 15,821 in Punjab, 19,236 in Sindh, 5,015 in Balochistan and 15,737 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sindh: 8,030 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 4,430 most sensitive.

Punjab: 15,829 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 6,599 most sensitive.

Balochistan: 2,068 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 2,038 most sensitive.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): 6,581 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 4,344 most sensitive.

Election date?

A few days ago, it was learnt that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was considering to fix January 28 – 2024 as the election date.

According to the details, the Election Commission has proposed to hold the general elections in the country on January 28, 2024, however, sources stated that the ECP is consulting to fix Sunday as the day for polling.

The sources within the ECP stated that the Supreme Court will be informed regarding the election schedule, after the completion of delimitation of constituencies which is expected to conclude by November 30.

Earlier to this, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday denied impressions that general elections could see a further delay in the country.

The ECP said that the schedule for the general elections will be announced immediately after the announcement of the delimitations.

The statement added that the first stage in creating fresh delimitations has already been completed and the second would be completed on October 27. “A final list will be issued by November 30,” the statement added.

Reacting to President Arif Alvi’s remarks regarding the delay in general elections, the election body said that “it is fully prepared to hold polls”.