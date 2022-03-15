ECP fines Azam Swati for violating code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday fined Railways Minister Azam Swati over violation of code of conduct ahead of the second phase of LB polls in KP, ARY News reported.

The second phase of KP LG polls will be held in the province on March 31.

According to details, Azam Swati has been fined for violating the code of conduct. The minister has been directed by the ECP to pay Rs50,000 in the national treasury and submit receipt latest by March 17.

Read more: ECP serves notice to PM Imran Khan, federal ministers

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had served notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan and others over alleged violation of the code of conduct ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) elections.

Following the violation of the election code of conduct, the ECP served notices to PM Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others for attending a public gathering in Lower Dir ahead of KP LG polls.

