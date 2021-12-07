ECP fully ready to organise LG elections: CEC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is fully ready to organise local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He said that the federal government has not provided the regulations for LG polls, whereas, the relevant data for delimitation was not provided by the Balochistan government. He added that the institution is in contact with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for LG polls.

While addressing an event related to National Voters Day today, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said that ECP is fully ready to organise LG polls.

“Steps will be taken by the election commission for holding the fair elections in which all political parties will be given level playing field.”

“Election commission had organised polls on 50 vacant seats in March, whereas, DROs have been appointed for the second phase of elections. The training process of the election staff has been completed.”

In Daska elections, the ECP had taken timely action against the irregularities by issuing the directives of an inquiry and action, said Sikandar Sultan Raja, adding that the commission has also launched the process to review the electoral lists for the next elections.

ECP had declared December 7 as National Voters Day on the basis of ‘ONE PERSON – ONE VOTE’ dated December 7, 1970, in Pakistan. The purpose of National Voters Day is to encourage greater participation in the electoral process.

