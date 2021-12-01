ECP starts printing ballot papers for KP LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started printing ballot papers for the upcoming local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission expedited the preparations for KP LG polls after the Supreme Court (SC) rejected the government’s plea for changing the schedule of the elections.

Sources told ARY News that more than 100 million ballot papers are being printed for the first phase of KP LG polls.

The printing of ballot papers is continued in Lahore and Islamabad for the LG polls’ first phase that is scheduled on December 19.

The KP election commissioner gave a briefing to the ECP headquarters regarding the preparations of the LG polls. It was told that the ballot papers are being printed on party basis.

The ECP headquarters expressed satisfaction over the pace of preparations for KP LG polls.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) had rejected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s plea for changing the schedule of the local government (LG) polls.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial had heard the petition challenging the high court’s orders to conduct the local government (LG) polls on party basis.

The top court rejected the KP government’s plea to change the LG polls’ schedule.

The apex court had directed that LG polls will be held on party basis in KP province. Justice Bandial remarked that the court will strictly oppose the move to change LG polls’ dates.

According to ECP, the first phase elections would be held in 17 districts on December 19, 2021, while in the second phase, polls would be conducted in 18 districts on January 16, 2022.

