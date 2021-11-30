SC reject KP govt’s plea for changing schedule of LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has rejected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s plea for changing the schedule of the local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition challenging the high court’s orders to conduct the local government (LG) polls on party basis.

The top court rejected the KP government’s plea to change the LG polls’ schedule.

The apex court directed that LG polls will be held on party basis in KP province. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken all steps to implement the verdict given by the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

KP advocate general argued that there is a need to give meaningful representation instead of just holding elections.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that it is necessary to strengthen political parties to empower democracy and the political parties could not be excluded from a political process.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that not a single political party has appeared before the court. He maintained that the political parties should have moved to the court to challenge the high court’s verdict in case of any problem.

KP advocate general argued that there is no legal capacity for the orders issued by the high court. He further sought the SC to allow the provincial government to change LG polls’ schedule if the court was not issuing the stay order.

Justice Bandial remarked that the court will strictly oppose the move to change LG polls’ dates.

Later, the hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period.

Earlier in October, ECP had announced a schedule for local government’s polls in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, which would be conducted in two phases across the province.

According to ECP, the first phase elections would be held in 17 districts on December 19, 2021, while in the second phase, polls would be conducted in 18 districts on January 16, 2022.

Earlier, the KP cabinet had approved Local Councils Conduct of Election Rules 2020. The KP local bodies system had completed its tenure during August 2020.

