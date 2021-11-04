KP LG polls: Political parties asked to issue election tickets to candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the political parties to issue election tickets to the candidates for the seats on all categories ahead of the local government (LG) polls in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News on Thursday.

An important session was held under the chair of the chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today regarding the KP LG polls. The session was attended by KP Information Minister Kamran Bangash and other senior officials.

The commission said that the candidates could submit their election tickets issued by the political parties before the allotment of the election symbols.

ECP asked the political parties to issue election tickets for the reserved seats in all categories. The commission further announced that the candidates will be issued party symbols after the submission of election tickets issued by the political parties.

Moreover, the ECP directed to forward the names and designation of the persons issuing the election symbols.

Earlier in October, ECP had announced a schedule for local governments’ polls in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, which would be conducted in two phases across the province.

According to ECP, the first phase elections would be held in 17 districts on Dec 19, 2021 while in the second phase, polls would be conducted in 18 districts on January 16, 2022.

The nomination papers could be submitted with the election body between 4-8 November, according to a schedule.

The initial list of the candidates will be issued on November 9 and scrutiny of the nomination papers will continue until November 12.

“The candidate could file an appeal against the scrutiny process conducted by the Returning Officer by November 16,” the ECP said adding that the candidates would be allotted election symbols on November 23.

Earlier, the KP cabinet had approved Local Councils Conduct of Election Rules 2020.

The KP local bodies system completed its tenure during August 2020.

