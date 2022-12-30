ECP, govt discuss legal options after IHC ruling on Islamabad LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government have discussed the legal options after the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls tomorrow, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the chief election commissioner (CEC) and attorney general (AG) discussed the legal options on phone related to the Islamabad LG polls and recent ruling of the high court.

Emergency session

An emergency session was held at the ECP headquarters after the high court issued an order to organise Islamabad LG polls tomorrow. The session was attended by senior officers.

After the session, the ECP’s DG Law and other officials departed from the headquarters. Sources said that the commission has not yet taken a final decision regarding the LG elections.

READ: ISLAMABAD LG POLLS: RANA SANAULLAH SAYS ‘IHC ORDER NOT ENFORCEABLE’

Sources closer to the ECP told ARY News that the polls would be held on 101 polling stations. During the session, the legal wing of the commission presented its recommendations. Sources added that the election commission needs 8 – 10 days for the polling.

The legal wing also suggested to file an intra-court appeal following the IHC ruling.

IHC ruling

Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Islamabad on December 31.

The IHC announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

READ: IMRAN KHAN ASKS CITIZENS TO ACTIVELY TAKE PART IN ISLAMABAD LG POLLS

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petition and order the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date December 31.

Earlier, the high court disposed of the PTI and JI plea challenging the postponement of Islamabad LG polls.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the delay in LG polls is a violation basic rights of citizens.

He added that the federal government give development funds to MNAs. The development funds should be used through the local government instead. The previous government also didn’t issue funds to local governments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had increased the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for local government elections, surprising candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Comments