ECP takes steps to remove Imran Khan from PTI chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday took steps to remove former prime minister Imran Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairmanship, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the ECP took action against the PTI chief Imran Khan party chairmanship after his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

The ECP has scheduled the hearing to remove the former prime minister Imran Khan from PTI chairmanship on December 13, sources added.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) admitted for hearing a plea seeking the removal of Imran Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

The petition stated that after Imran’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency following Toshakhana reference, the person could not head a political party under the Political Parties Order and its rules.

The lawyer requested the court to order the ECP to remove Imran as PTI chairman and issue directives for the nomination of a new party head.

Read more: LHC ADMITS PLEA SEEKING REMOVAL OF IMRAN KHAN AS PTI CHIEF

On October 21, the ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets.

Comments