ECP notifies victory of Ali Amin Gandapur from PK-113

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday announced the victory of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate, Ali Amin Gandapur, from PK-113 constituency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

The ECP issued a notification announcing the victory of the PTI-backed independent candidate with 35,454 votes against the JUI-F candidate who managed to secure 21,885 votes.

It is worth noting that the, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder named Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM.

The former prime minister announced this during his informal media talk in his jail trial in Adiala, where he is incarcerated.

”I have named Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM, while no consensus on the premier’s name yet,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was quoted as saying.

His political journey began with his election to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 as a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.