ECP receives nomination papers for by-polls on Karachi NA seats

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received nomination papers from the candidates in Karachi for the third consecutive day ahead of by-polls on three National Assembly (NA) seats, ARY News reported on Friday.

Candidates have been submitting their nomination papers for the forthcoming by-polls on three NA seats including NA-237, NA-239 and NA-246 of Karachi.

In NA-239 Korangi, independent candidate Muhammad Tariq submitted his nomination papers, whereas, an independent candidate Arshad Awan submitted his nomination in NA-246.

Not a single candidate has filed the nomination papers in the NA-237 Malir constituency.

In NA-246, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates Nabil Gabol and Nadir Gabol submitted their nominations. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI) Maulana Noorul Haq also submitted his nomination papers.

Overall four candidates have filed their nominations to the ECP in the NA-246 constituency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last day for the submission of nomination papers is Saturday (tomorrow).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi announced that Imran Khan would contest the by-polls on all three NA seats in Karachi. He added that the nomination papers of Imran Khan will be submitted by the political party to the ECP tomorrow.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of the PTI MNAs.

According to the ECP schedule, the by-polls on the nine National Assembly seats would be contested on September 25.

The federal government had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

