ECP rejects Imran Khan’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the allegations levelled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that the PTI chairman Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations against the commission. It added that ECP will continue performing its duties in accordance with the Constitution and law.

Earlier, Khan said that his political party won Punjab by-polls despite the use of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and state machinery by the government.

Imran Khan criticised the chief election commissioner (CEC) and blamed him for showing dishonesty during the Punjab by-polls as millions of registered voters were declared dead in different constituencies. He demanded the resignation of the CEC and alleged that the chief election commissioner had made full efforts to assist PML-N to win the by-elections in Punjab.

He expressed complete mistrust over the current Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“We approached ECP for stopping the horse-trading in Senate elections but no action was taken. Horse trading was also witnessed in the recent by-elections but ECP did not take notice.

Imran Khan said that transparent elections could not be held under the current ECP and he demanded the CEC immediately resign from his position. He added that transparent elections will bring political stability to Pakistan which is crucial to ending the economic crisis.

Imran Khan has reiterated the demand for organising fresh elections and termed it the only solution to end the crisis in the country.

