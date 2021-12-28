ECP releases schedule for delimitation process in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a schedule for delimitation of union councils, union committees, and wards, saying that the process would be completed by 24 March 2022 in Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ECP schedule, the arrangements for the delimitation would be finalized between 31 December 2021 to 14 January 2022. From 17 January to February 15, the delimitation committee would finalize the initial list.

The limits for union councils and wards would be released on February 16 and any objections on it could be raised between February 17 to March 04.

The objections on the delimitation process would be addressed by March 21 and a final list of the delimitation would be released by March 24.

On December 09, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the delimitation of the constituencies in Sindh province at the request of the Sindh government.

The ECP in its notification issued today said that it was deferring the delimitation of union councils, union committees, and wards in districts of the province.

Besides allowing delimitation at the UC level, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the Sindh government from changing the limits of the districts and urban and rural areas for the delimitations process ahead of the local bodies elections.

According to the ECP, the Sindh government could not change the limits of the districts, town committees, and municipal committees.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local council polls will be announced after the fresh delimitation of constituencies in the province.

Local councils delimitation process will be completed between nine to 22 September in Sindh and preliminary limits of constituencies will be displayed on September 23, the previous schedule from the ECP stated.

The schedule for local bodies elections will be announced after completion of the process, the election commission announced.

