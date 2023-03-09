ECP seeks Rs15bn for conducting elections in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought Rs15 billion from the government in order to make preparations for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to details, the funds were sought during a meeting held between officials from electoral watchdog and Ministry of Finance.

Sources told ARY News that officials from finance ministry tabled an overview of the country’s economic situation. “The ministry was facing severe difficulties for day-to-day expenses”, sources claimed while quoting officials.

During the meeting, the ECP sought Rs15 billion from the government for conducting elections in Punjab, KP. Sources added that the finance ministry has already provided Rs5 billion to commission in this regard.

The electoral watchdog has tabled its demand to immediate release of Rs10 billion.

Meanwhile, sources claimed, the ministry has assured ECP that its demand will be tabled before the government. Officials noted that the withdrawal of resignations from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs saved costs of by-election.

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned a meeting with interior and finance for seeking funds and security arrangements for the upcoming elections.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

READ: KP GOVERNOR ‘FAILS’ TO ANNOUNCE DATE FOR ELECTION

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

SC verdict

The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict, ruled on Wednesday that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be held within 90 days.

CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar supported the verdict, while Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah opposed the admissibility of the suo moto notice and dissented from the majority verdict.

Justice Shah and Justice Mandokhail in their dissenting notes agreed with the position of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah. “The matter was already being heard in the high courts, Supreme Court cannot take suo moto notice on the undertrial cases in the high courts.”

The short verdict stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan failed in discharging its role in the election. The announcement of the election date in KP is the responsibility of the provincial governor, while the president has the authority as per law and constitution to fix the election date in Punjab.

The verdict further stated a consultation to fix the date of elections in Punjab, if they are not possible on April 9, the date announced by the president.

Comments