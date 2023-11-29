ECP to unveil final constituency list today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is scheduled to release the final list of constituencies based on the 7th Population and Housing Census 2023 on Thursday, earlier than initially planned.

According to ECP spokesman, objections concerning the new constituencies for the national and four provincial assemblies were deliberated and concluded on November 22.

In another development today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2023.

The ECP spokesperson clarified that such media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections 2024 were baseless and misleading. The spokesperson categorically rejected the rumours.

The spokesperson said that the commission decided to approach the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the media houses for spreading the fake reports.

It added that legal action will be taken against those who spread the misleading reports. The commission sought transcripts and recordings of such media reports to pursue legal action.