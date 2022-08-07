ECP unveils by-polls schedule for NA reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the schedule of by-polls on four National Assembly (NA) reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

A public notice was issued for the election schedule for the reserved NA seats for women in KP province. The constituencies included NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram.

The by-polls will be held on the four vacant seats of the National Assembly on September 25, ECP announced.

On July 29, the accepted resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs had been received by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, the 11 seats held by PTI lawmakers have been deemed vacated by the ECP. The by-polls on the 11 vacated seats will be held within 60 days.

On August 5, the commission released the by-election schedule for the nine general seats of the National Assembly that fell vacant after the resignation of PTI MNAs.

The by-election on the nine general seats of the National Assembly will be held on September 25. Nomination papers can be submitted between August 10 and August 13.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the nomination papers will be scrutinized on August 17.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf recently accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

The resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema were approved initially and more resignations will be accepted in phases.

The NA Speaker had consulted Khursheed Shah, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique before accepting the resignations and sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify the lawmakers.

