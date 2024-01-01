ECP urged to publish scrutiny decisions of ROs

ISLAMABAD: The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has urged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to publish the decisions of returning officers (ROs) regarding objections to the nomination of candidates and rejections of nomination papers, on its website, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a press release issued today, the FAFEN said the act to publish decisions of returning officers (ROs) would contribute towards a “more informed discourse and strengthen electoral transparency”.

It argued that the ECP invoke its authority to upload the decisions on its website, reasoning that the move would “help quell any disinformation and misinformation on the matter”.

“By sharing ROs’ decisions, the ECP will empower citizens to comprehend the reasons behind these decisions, and encourage informed opinions about the electoral process.

“This measure will not only reinforce the transparency of the electoral process but also serve as a safeguard to its credibility against the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation that often stems from incomplete information,” the group said.

FAFEN said the ECP needed to look into whether the ROs had complied with the provisions of the Elections Act 2017 regarding the acception or rejection of nominations, and proceed against those officials who did not.

The comments come days after the PTI alleged that it was not being given a level playing field for the general election.

The party had alleged that its candidates were mishandled by authorities when they went to file their nomination papers. Further, the candidates successful in filing their nomination papers saw them being rejected during the scrutiny phase.