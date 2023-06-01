Eight-kg bomb defused in Bannu

Security forces foiled a major terror bid in Bannu and the officials defused an eight-kilogram bomb in the vicinity of the Mandan police station on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Security forces took timely action over the report of a bomb planted on a road in the vicinity of the Mandan police station in Bannu.

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) personnel were called to the scene who defused the bomb. According to the BDS, prima card, detonator and ball bearings were installed in the bomb.

READ: Three terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Earlier in the month, two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Jani Khel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Jani Khel of Bannu district on ‘reported presence of terrorists in the area’.

“During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists were gunned down,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The military’s media wing added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens.