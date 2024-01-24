Elections 2024: 123 polling stations in Islamabad declared ‘sensitive’

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections in the country.

This was informed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad. The meeting was also apprised that preparations are also afoot to meet any untoward situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar Sultan Raja underscored that the electoral watchdog would fulfill its duty of conducting polls transparently.

He assured that the shortage of police personnel would be addressed during polls with the cooperation of security agencies.