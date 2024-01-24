18.9 C
Elections 2024: 123 polling stations in Islamabad declared ‘sensitive’

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have compiled the data of sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations in Islamabad for the elections 2024 in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday. 

According to a report compiled by the Special Branch, overall 990 polling stations will be established in the three constituencies of Islamabad. 836 polling stations have been declared normal while 123 pollings in three constituencies of the National Assembly in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, 31 polling stations in Islamabad have been declared highly sensitive. The report has been forwarded to the police for a security plan on February 8 to avoid any untoward incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections in the country.

This was informed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad. The meeting was also apprised that preparations are also afoot to meet any untoward situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar Sultan Raja underscored that the electoral watchdog would fulfill its duty of conducting polls transparently.

He assured that the shortage of police personnel would be addressed during polls with the cooperation of security agencies.

