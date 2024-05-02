Election Tribunal seeks Forms 45, 46 of Islamabad’s constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Tribunal at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit original Forms 45 and 46 of all three National Assembly constituencies of the capital city, ARY News reported.

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of the IHC, heard petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates including Aamir Mughal from NA-46, Shoaib Shaheen from NA-47, and Ali Bukhari from NA-48.

The candidates who suffered defeats in the February 8 General Elections took their respective cases to the Election Tribunal in the Islamabad High Court after their pleas were rejected by the ECP.

They maintained that the results of the February 8 elections were tampered with and manipulated.

The tribunal heard the petitions on Thursday and directed the ECP to submit original Forms 45 and 46 of all three constituencies by May 20.

The PTI-backed candidates challenged the victories of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s aspirants from NA-46 and NA-47 and independent candidate who joined PML-N after victory from NA-48.

The petitioners maintained that they won the polls as per Forms 45 of the constituencies.

Earlier, the ECP rejected PTI backed independent candidate Salman Akram Raja’s plea, challenging the victory of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party‘s(IPP) Aun Chaudhry

Salman Akram Raja moved to the ECP, maintaining that he won the NA-128 Lahore seat as per Forms 45 of the constituency. He requested the ECP to declare Aun Chaudhry’s victory null and void.

The ECP, however, rejected the plea and maintained that the PTI-backed independent candidate may approach the election tribunal.