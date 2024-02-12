Hafiz Naeemur Rehman quits PS-129 seat

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly MPA-elect and Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday announced to quit PS-129, citing ‘rigging’, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said according to FORM 45 he received 26,000 votes but was ‘declared winner with 30464 votes’.

PTI-backed independent candidate grabbed more votes than me, JI Karachi chief said and added he dares to quit the seat over ‘rigged’ results.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman emerged victorious in the Sindh Assembly election for PS-129, Karachi Central-VIII, according to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday.

Read more: JI staged protest outside ECP provincial office in Karachi

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced sit-in protests outside the ECP office, demanding a thorough review of the results of the general election 2024.

As per the details, all three JI National Assembly candidates raised concerns about the results of the general election 2024 and announced to hold the protest.

The party has submitted formal requests to rectify the results by Form 45, raising concerns about the accuracy and fairness of the election outcome.

Form 45 is a critical document in the election process, and contains the consolidated statement of the results of the count in a polling station.