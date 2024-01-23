Cabinet okays deployment of Pakistan Army during Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD: With the general elections 2024 a little over two weeks away, the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday greenlighted the deployment of Pakistan Army’s personnel as the country was facing a shortage of over 270,000 security personnel, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet’s meeting, chaired by interim Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar, approved the Minister of Interior’s summary regarding the deployment of the armed forces during the upcoming general elections 2024.

“The troops will perform duties in sensitive constituencies and polling stations and will also act as a rapid response force,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The development comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought 277,000 army personnel to be deployed across the country to maintain security, and law and order situation across the country.

Sources told ARY News that the country was facing a shortage of over 277,000 security personnel, whereas only 328,000 police personnel were currently available.

The Feb 8 elections are surrounded by doubts over the security and safety of both candidates and voters, with several violent incidents including attacks on candidates were being reported across the country.

Several politicians have also expressed concern over the law and order situation — with some even moving the Senate seeking poll delay in this regard.

The Upper House of Parliament adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought delay in general elections in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the deteriorating security situation.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Khalid was killed in Swabi after unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on his car.

In addition, several other leaders including PML-N’s Aslam Buledi, Mohsin Dawar and Senator Kohda Akram Dashti have also come under attack in the ongoing month.

On the other hand, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq had formed a seven-member committee to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming general elections. The committee would assess and provide support for the requirements for conducting general elections.

It will also be responsible for immediate decision-making to provide additional security for effective control over the law-and-order situation.