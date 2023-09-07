Elections might be held ahead of February 2024: Caretaker PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday said that general elections in the country might be held ahead of February next year.

While talking to a private news channel, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar the Election Commission of Pakistan was the relevant forum to take a decision in this regard.

The ECP was mandated to take a decision in this regard and the caretaker government would fulfil its constitutional obligation by extending all possible support to the ECP for holding elections, the prime minister expressed his views.

To a question, the prime minister said that the Supreme Court was an apex body and if it announced any decision over the polls matter, it would be binding upon the interim government to implement its verdict in letter and spirit.

“Let me assure, all the voters across the country, that they can choose the leadership of their choice with the power of their votes and there will be no institutional interference,” the prime minister asserted.

PM Kakar further elaborated that they would ensure a level playing field to all political parties who would have the freedom of expression and holding of processions.

In a relevant statement regarding general elections, Maulana Fazlur Rehman predicted that general elections would be held at the end of February. “Immediate organisation of the elections is inevitable due to the ongoing situation. It is difficult to run election campaign in tribal areas.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of breaking its promise and delaying general elections.

“In democratic countries, no one could think about caretaker government.”

He blamed PPP for unfulfilling the promise in the final moment. “Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Akhtar Mengal and others had reached consensus to demand immediate elections. PPP had urged to bring a no-confidence motion in the final moment.”

The PDM head claimed that elections would have been held today if the PPP had not broken its promise.

He admitted that he could not run his election campaign even in his own constituency due to the deteriorated situation.